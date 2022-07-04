Northwoods League: Loggers fall to Rochester in final game of first half

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers fell behind early and had trouble keeping up with the Rochester Honkers in the final night of the first half of the Northwoods league season on Monday.

The Honkers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to push their lead to three runs before La Crosse scored once in the top of the seventh for a 6-4 final.

The Loggers (16-18) scored their four runs with the help of just two hits against three Rochester pitchers. La Crosse drew four walks and had five batters reach safely on errors to stay in the game.

Designated hitter Carson Hornung and right fielder Landon Wallace each had a hit for the Loggers, and Wallace scored twice. Horning hit his 10th double of the season and drove in his 17th run for the Loggers, who finished third in the Great Plains East Division.

Jakob Guardado (1-0) struck out 10 in five innings as Rochester's starter and picked up the victory. Connor Harrison (2-2) took the loss as the first of five La Crosse pitchers. Harrison allowed three earned runs on eight hits and struck out five without allowing a walk.

The Loggers begin the second half of their season Wednesday, when they host the Waterloo Bucks (9-25 in the first half) in a 6:35 p.m. start at Copeland Park.

