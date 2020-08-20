Northwoods League: Loggers finding their stride ahead of playoff game against Rafters

“Our starting pitching has gotten to the point to where they’re going five, six, even seven innings into the game, and we hadn’t done that all year,” Lewis said. “... Our starting pitching has been able to get deeper into ball games, which has been able to help keep our bullpen fresh.”

Travis Weston will start on the mound Friday, Lewis said. The left-hander is 1-0 this season in eight appearances, including five starts, with a 3.56 ERA and a team-high 38 strikeouts. He’s pitched once against the Rafters and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings pitched in a 8-7 home win on July 16.

Lewis said the bullpen — including Erik Demchuk and Al Pesto, who have had solid outings recently alongside Jared Freilich — should be rested and ready to go. That will be key against a deep Wisconsin Rapids lineup.

The Rafters’ Andy Garriola leads the Wisconsin-Illinois pod with 44 RBI, and Billy Cook and Jack-Thomas Wold are tied for second with six home runs. As a team, Wisconsin Rapids averages 7.1 runs per game.

“They swing the bat really well; they’ve got a lot of thump in their lineup,” Lewis said. “The one thing that you can get them, though, they are a free-swinging team. They like to get big sometimes.