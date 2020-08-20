Northwoods League: Loggers finding their stride ahead of playoff game against Rafters

After the La Crosse Loggers lost to the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Aug. 6, manager Brian Lewis held a brief team meeting. It was the team’s fourth straight loss — which dropped its record to 15-20 — and while Lewis knew major changes weren’t required, the trend needed to be reversed.
“It was like, ‘Hey, we’re trying to make the playoffs here, and we’re a better ball club than what we’re playing as. And we need to get on track,’” Lewis said.
The Loggers have won eight of their 12 games since then — including five of their last seven — heading into Thursday night’s regular-season finale against the Woodchucks, which started after the Tribune went to press.
La Crosse hopes to continue that new trend Friday in the Northwoods League’s Wisconsin-Illinois pod playoffs. The Loggers play at Wisconsin Rapids, which was a league-best 34-11 entering Thursday, with a trip to the pod championship on the line. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
“It’s good to be back in the playoffs,” said Lewis, whose team is 3-9 against the Rafters this season. “I’m happy that we were able to get that accomplished for all the fans of the Loggers and the community. I know that winning is important here in La Crosse, and I’ve learned that over my years here.”
If the Loggers are to advance, it will likely depend on what has fueled their late surge: starting pitching.
“Our starting pitching has gotten to the point to where they’re going five, six, even seven innings into the game, and we hadn’t done that all year,” Lewis said. “... Our starting pitching has been able to get deeper into ball games, which has been able to help keep our bullpen fresh.”
Travis Weston will start on the mound Friday, Lewis said. The left-hander is 1-0 this season in eight appearances, including five starts, with a 3.56 ERA and a team-high 38 strikeouts. He’s pitched once against the Rafters and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings pitched in a 8-7 home win on July 16.
Lewis said the bullpen — including Erik Demchuk and Al Pesto, who have had solid outings recently alongside Jared Freilich — should be rested and ready to go. That will be key against a deep Wisconsin Rapids lineup.
The Rafters’ Andy Garriola leads the Wisconsin-Illinois pod with 44 RBI, and Billy Cook and Jack-Thomas Wold are tied for second with six home runs. As a team, Wisconsin Rapids averages 7.1 runs per game.
“They swing the bat really well; they’ve got a lot of thump in their lineup,” Lewis said. “The one thing that you can get them, though, they are a free-swinging team. They like to get big sometimes.
“So if our pitching staff can really have command and throw competitive secondary pitches and get their breaking balls and their changeups around the zone, that’s when you can start to have some success against their offense.”
But the Rafters’ pitching staff is just as strong — Lewis called it the best in the league — and Chris McElvain is likely to start the game. The righty from Vanderbilt is 3-0 this season with a 0.81 ERA and 41 strikeouts against 10 walks.
Striking first could prove crucial for the Loggers — as they did in their lone road win over Wisconsin Rapids this season, a 6-5 win on Saturday — and that starts with the likes of Kobe Kato, Ronald Sweeny, Kyson Donahue, Braiden Ward and Christian Dicochea.
Ward and Kato are big threats on the base paths, too, and are Nos. 1 and 2 in stolen bases in the pod with 32 and 24, respectively.
“That’s something that personally, as a manager, that I like. I like to put pressure on the defense with base running,” Lewis said. “Our team was kind of built to do that, and those guys never let up.”
But the Loggers likely won’t be able to advance with a solid night at the plate or on the mound or on the bases alone. They’ll have to put it all together.
“The bottom line is Wisconsin Rapids is the best team in the league,” Lewis said. “And in order to beat the best team in the league, you’ve got to play a really clean ball game. You can’t make mistakes, and you can’t help them out at all.”
