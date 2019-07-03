ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers completed the first half of the Northwoods League season with a 2-1 seven-inning victory over the Rochester Honkers on Tuesday night.
The Loggers (17-19) finished third in the Great Plains East Division, which was won by the Waterloo Bucks (20-16).
La Crosse, which beat Rochester 4-2 in a postponed game that was played Tuesday evening, scored its runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Honkers (18-17) scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh.
Right fielder Ryan Holgate, who was 2-for-4, drove in a run with a double in the fifth, and second baseman Cody Jefferis hit an RBI single in the sixth. Jefferis was also 2-for-4, and designated hitter Tony Bullard doubled twice.
Tristan Harvin was La Crosse's winning pitcher after tossing six innings and allowing no earned runs on two hits and one walk. She struck out five.
The Loggers open the second half of the season by hosting Eau Claire in a 6:35 p.m. game Wednesday at Copeland Park.
