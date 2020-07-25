Northwoods League: Loggers finish road trip with win at Woodchucks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUSAU, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers took advantage of errors and strong pitching out of the bullpen to earn a 9-3 win over the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Saturday night to wrap up their road trip.

The Loggers (11-13) scored one run in the first, second and fourth innings and three runs in the seventh and ninth, while Jayson Hibbard and Cam Robinson combined to pitch six scoreless innings of relief.

La Crosse hopped out to a 2-0 lead before the Woodchucks (7-17) plated one in the bottom of the second and two in the third off of Loggers starting pitcher Ethan Bradford. But La Crosse responded in the fourth to tie the game.

Blake Klassen led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a groundout two batters later. Klassen scored two batters later on an error by Woodchucks shortstop Alejandro Macario.

The Woodchucks finished with four errors.

The game remained tied until the seventh, when Andrew Meggs and JT Thompson combined to drive in three runs for the Loggers. La Crosse added three more in the ninth, one of which was unearned.

Kyson Donahue led the Loggers with three hits, and Thompson had two.