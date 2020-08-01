Northwoods League: Loggers get back on winning track with 14 runs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A five-run third inning sent the La Crosse Loggers on their way to a 14-3 Northwoods League victory over the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Saturday.

The Loggers (15-16) had 13 hits and never trailed in getting back on the winning track in front of 1,069 people at Copeland Park.

After scoring once in the bottom of the first, La Crosse used four hits to break out with the five-run third.

JT Thompson, Ronald Sweeny, Preston Viltz and Luke Brown all drove in a run apiece in the third. Sweeny and Brown had run-scoring singles, while Thompson and Viltz drew bases-loaded walks.

Braiden Ward, Sweeny, Viltz, Trey Harris and Ben Snapp all had two hits for the Loggers, and Joel Vaske hit a solo home run during a pinch-hit appearance. Ward and Kobe Kato each scored three times.

Lucas Braun (1-2) picked up his first win of the season by piotching the first six innings. He allowed one earned run on four walks and two hits while striking out eight.

La Crosse hosts Wisconsin again Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

