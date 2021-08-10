Northwoods League: Loggers give up final three runs in loss to Express

The Eau Claire Express scored the final three runs in a 7-4 Northwoods League victory over the La Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park on Monday.

The Express scored twice in the sixth inning and once in the eighth after the Loggers scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score at 4.

Second baseman Bill Ralston doubled twice and drove in a run for La Crosse (25-38 overall, 11-16 second half), and center fielder Chase Davis doubled once and drove in two. Third baseman Kevin Sim also drove in a run, and Ron Sweeny III hit his 13th double of the season for the Loggers. Catcher Adam Arroyo was 2 for 5.

Davis doubled home two runs in the three-run fifth, then scored the final run on a Ralston double.

