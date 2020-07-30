Northwoods League: Loggers have three-game win streak ended

FOND DU LAC, Wis. -- The La Crosse Loggers had a three-game winning streak ended by the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday.
The Dock Spiders pulled away with a three-run eighth inning to beat the Loggers 5-1 in a Northwoods League game played in front of 423 people at Herr-Baker Field.
La Crosse (14-15) scored its only run in the top of the eighth inning when Matt Stinebiser singled home Kobe Kato, who had walked with one out.
The Dock Spiders (17-12) had a 2-1 lead after the Loggers scored that run, but they answered with three runs in the bottom half of the eighth.
Five players singled once apiece for La Crosse, which struck out 13 times. Marius Balandis (1-1) was the losing pitcher for the Loggers after pitching the first five innings and allowing two runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out four.
