Northwoods League: Loggers have three-game win streak ended

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC, Wis. -- The La Crosse Loggers had a three-game winning streak ended by the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday.

The Dock Spiders pulled away with a three-run eighth inning to beat the Loggers 5-1 in a Northwoods League game played in front of 423 people at Herr-Baker Field.

La Crosse (14-15) scored its only run in the top of the eighth inning when Matt Stinebiser singled home Kobe Kato, who had walked with one out.

The Dock Spiders (17-12) had a 2-1 lead after the Loggers scored that run, but they answered with three runs in the bottom half of the eighth.

Five players singled once apiece for La Crosse, which struck out 13 times. Marius Balandis (1-1) was the losing pitcher for the Loggers after pitching the first five innings and allowing two runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out four.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.