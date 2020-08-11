You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwoods League: Loggers have three-game winning streak snapped
alert top story

Northwoods League: Loggers have three-game winning streak snapped

{{featured_button_text}}

Despite scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth, the La Crosse Loggers had their three-game winning streak snapped with a 10-7 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Tuesday night at Copeland Park.

The Loggers, who dropped to 18-21, had just three hits and fell behind early.

The Dock Spiders (26-13) plated three runs in the top of the first off La Crosse starting pitcher Zach Pronschinske, who allowed four runs on three hits in four innings pitched and fell to 0-2 on the season.

The Loggers responded with a run in the bottom of the second, but Fond du Lac scored one run in the third, fifth and seventh innings.

The Dock Spiders further cemented their lead with four runs in the eighth.

La Crosse scored two in the eighth before its four-run ninth but couldn't complete the comeback.

Christian Dicochea led the Loggers with 2 RBI, and Kobe Kato, Joel Vaske and Kyson Donahue each registered a hit. Kato now has picked up a hit in 13 straight games.

La Crosse hosts Fond du Lac again on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News