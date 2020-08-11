Northwoods League: Loggers have three-game winning streak snapped

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth, the La Crosse Loggers had their three-game winning streak snapped with a 10-7 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Tuesday night at Copeland Park.

The Loggers, who dropped to 18-21, had just three hits and fell behind early.

The Dock Spiders (26-13) plated three runs in the top of the first off La Crosse starting pitcher Zach Pronschinske, who allowed four runs on three hits in four innings pitched and fell to 0-2 on the season.

The Loggers responded with a run in the bottom of the second, but Fond du Lac scored one run in the third, fifth and seventh innings.

The Dock Spiders further cemented their lead with four runs in the eighth.

La Crosse scored two in the eighth before its four-run ninth but couldn't complete the comeback.

Christian Dicochea led the Loggers with 2 RBI, and Kobe Kato, Joel Vaske and Kyson Donahue each registered a hit. Kato now has picked up a hit in 13 straight games.

La Crosse hosts Fond du Lac again on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

