Northwoods League: Loggers have win streak snapped

The La Crosse Loggers had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 12-1 Northwoods League loss to the Bismarck Larks at Copeland park on Saturday.

The Loggers gave up five runs in the first inning and four in the second and scored their only run in the bottom of the second to have their overall record fall to 22-23. La Crosse is 6-5 in the second half of the season.

Right fielder Connor Walsh plated the run when he drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded. Designated hitter Xavier Casserilla scored on the play.

The Loggers used eight pitchers ot get through the game, and Central High School graduate Dylan Lapic pitched the third and fourth innings. He allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out two batters.