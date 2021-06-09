Northwoods League: Loggers have winning streak snapped by Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers had their three-game winning streak snapped with an 11-7 loss at the Duluth Huskies on Wednesday night.

The Loggers (5-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when right fielder Kyle Casper drove in first baseman Ronnie Sweeny, but the Huskies (3-7) scored the game's next 11 runs, including two in the fifth, three in the sixth and five in the seventh.

La Crosse, though, tried to put pressure on Duluth in the ninth.

After Casper walked and designated hitter Ryland Zaborowski singled, left fielder Michael Dixon II drove them both in with a double to right field. And three batters later, center fielder Seth Stroh hit a three-run home run to right field to bring the Loggers within 11-6 with one out.

Sweeny hit a solo home run, and La Crosse had runners on first and second with two outs, but Zaborowski struck out for the game's final out.

Stroh finished 2 for 5 with three RBI, while Dixon was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Zaborowski and catcher Ildefonso Ruiz also had two hits apiece.