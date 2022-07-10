Northwoods League: Loggers; Hornung breaks hit-streak record

Tribune staff
ROCHESTER, Minn. –
The La Crosse Loggers start the second half of their Northwoods League season Wednesday by hosting the Waterloo Bucks at Copeland park.
DULUTH, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers limited the Duluth Huskies to three hits in a 6-0 victory on Friday in a Northwoods League game at Wade …
LA CROSSE – The La Crosse Loggers mounted three successful comebacks but came up short in their fourth attempt, falling 10-9 in 10 innings to …
Wherever Landon Wallace goes, hits tend to follow.
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers fell behind early and had trouble keeping up with the Rochester Honkers in the final night of the fir…
DULUTH, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers' first three batters recorded hits in Saturday's Northwoods League game against the Duluth Huskies, and …
The La Crosse Loggers scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Waterloo Bucks 3-2 in a Northwoods League baseball game at …
LA CROSSE – The La Crosse Loggers attract collegiate baseball players from around the country every summer to compete in the Northwoods League…
Rob Sidwell’s first season as manager of the La Crosse Loggers has already been a rollercoaster ride, navigating multiple highs and lows in a …
