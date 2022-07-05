Northwoods League: Loggers look ahead to second half

The La Crosse Loggers start the second half of their Northwoods League season Wednesday by hosting the Waterloo Bucks at Copeland park.

The Loggers finished the first half with a 16-18 record that was good for third place in the Great Plains East Division, so improvements will have to be made if they want to qualify for the postseason.

La Crosse was in a better spot before losing five of its past six games. Duluth won the Great Plains East with a 19-14 record, so making a jump to the top is made easier within a competitive division.

The Loggers hope to get more strong play from outfielder Landon Wallace, who batted .337 and ranked fourth in the division with 35 hits. He slugged three home runs and drove in while doubling eight times, tripling once and slugging .519.

La Crosse ranked 10th out of 22 teams with a .253 batting average and tied for fourth with 24 home runs. The battle at the plate will be to cut down on the 380 strikeouts that lead the entire Northwoods League.

First baseman Carson Hornung is also having a strong offensive summer with .320 batting average, 10 doubles and 17 RBI. Shortstop Jack Haley is also batting .314 with three doubles and 11 RBI.

Catcher Blaise Priester is swinging the big bat with six home runs and ranks second on the team with 18 RBI, but he also leads the team in strikeouts (36) and is batting .219. Outfielder Coby Morales leads the team with 21 RBI and has three home runs to go with 10 doubles and a .554 slugging percentage.

Edward Berry and Chase Chatman have been the most effective starting pitchers for a staff with an ERA of 5.23. Berry (1-1), a right-hander, has started four times and has a ERA of 2.91 and 24 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings, while Chatman (2-1) is a lefty with 3.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings and five starts.

Right-hander Eldridge Armstrong has allowed just two earned runs over 18 2/3 innings and owns a team-best ERA of .0.98 with 15 strikeouts and nine hits allowed. He pitched four solid innings in his first start of the season on June 29, so there may be more opportunities ahead.

Central High School graduate Dylan Lapic has pitched in six games and allowed seven earned runs in 11 2/3 innings, but he seems to be settling in among the competition. Lapic has allowed one earned run and two hits in his last four appearances, which have covered eight innings.

The Loggers were 3-1 against Waterloo during the first half, so the opening series gives them a good chance at a good start. La Crosse scored 44 runs in those four games.

The Bucks stay in La Crosse for a second game on Thursday before the Loggers pack up and head to Duluth for games on Friday and Saturday and Rochester for another on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0