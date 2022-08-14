Northwoods League: Loggers lose finale, gain appreciation for time in La Crosse

As a light mist fell from the clouds above Copeland Park on Saturday night, a storybook script was in the process of being written.

Minutes before, the La Crosse Loggers had squandered a three-run lead in the top of the ninth inning to the Mankato MoonDogs in the final game of the Northwoods League season.

Trailing 9-7, the Loggers rallied to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Shortstop Jordan Donahue swung at a thigh-high fastball and belted it deep towards the wall in center field.

The dream of a walk-off victory to cap La Crosse's summer died as Donahue's drive landed in the glove of MoonDogs' center fielder Easton Fritcher, ending the Loggers' season on a sour note.

La Crosse finished the franchise's 20th season with a 31-37 record and failed to qualify for the 2022 Northwoods League playoffs. Nearly 2,800 fans attended the finale on Fan Appreciation Night, but the Loggers could not hold onto leads of 1-0, 3-2 and 7-4 to send them home with a win.

Although the end result was less than ideal, La Crosse's field manager Rob Sidwell had nothing but positive things to say about his second stint with the Loggers.

"I'll miss La Crosse. These fans, the people that run the organization − Chris Goodell, Ben Kapanke, Dan Kapanke. Those guys are first-class all the way." Sidwell said after the game. "I knew that in 2019, and it was fun to experience it again."

Before Saturday's game, the Loggers honored three players with team awards. Second baseman Aidan Sweatt was elected the team MVP, as he led La Crosse with 56 hits and was the team's sole representative on the Northwoods League's postseason all-star team. Infielder Jack Haley won the Silver Slugger award, hitting .314 with 28 RBI in 51 games, and Donahue received the John D. Schmaltz award for his "love of the game."

Haley, who will return to Cal State Fullerton this fall, echoed his manager with his appreciation of the support from the La Crosse community throughout his time with the Loggers.

"From the moment I got here, I knew it was a special place with special people," Haley said. "They showed up whether we were winning or losing, and I can tell that they love baseball and love this city. It was really fun to play for them this year."

Despite Saturday's loss, La Crosse went 20-16 at Copeland Park this season compared to an 11-21 road record. In all, the Loggers played 68 games in a 77-day span, including 14 games in the final 15 days.

A trio of La Crosse players were on the roster for the entire summer − Central High School graduate Dylan Lapic, two-way player Ricky Reeth and catcher Blaise Priester. The three received "Iron Man" t-shirts before the game for outlasting the grueling schedule.

"The grind here was something special," Priester said postgame. "I came out here every single day with these guys, and that's what the Northwoods is about, making friends and making family that you'll remember forever."

Priester redshirted at LSU as a freshman this spring and is transfering to Meridian (Miss.) Community College to continue his career. He hit a team-high eight home runs for the Loggers and finished the season on a five-game hitting streak.

Although Priester struggled at times with his contact rate, the catcher said his biggest takeaway from his Loggers' experience was learning how to deal with adversity on the diamond.

"The thing I really learned this summer was to stay humble," Priester said. "For me, this summer was a rollercoaster. I needed to understand how to humble my head and not let frustration get in my way."

Both Priester and Haley lauded their experiences living with host families in La Crosse, and they also credited Sidwell, their "skipper," for steering the team during the ups and downs of the season.

"Skip was awesome. He puts in more work than anyone behind the scenes. Not a lot of people see how much he does for us," Haley said. "He was there for us no matter the time or situation."

As the Loggers return to their respective college programs around the country, Sidwell will be keeping a close eye on the roster of players he formed tight bonds with this year.

"I'm looking forward to following them when they get back to school, and I just appreciate the attitude they came out every day with," Sidwell. "It made coaching this team a lot of fun."