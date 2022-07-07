Northwoods League: Loggers lose in extras to Bucks

LA CROSSE – The La Crosse Loggers mounted three successful comebacks but came up short in their fourth attempt, falling 10-9 in 10 innings to the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday in a Northwoods League game at Copeland Park.

Trailing 2-0, 5-2 and 9-7, the Loggers (17-19, 1-1 second half) repeatedly fought back and forced an extra inning thanks to left fielder Landon Wallace’s game-tying sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth.

Each team started the tenth inning with a runner on second base and no outs, and while Waterloo was able to score the automatic runner, La Crosse failed to take advantage, as pinch-hitter Aidan Sweatt popped out with two runners on base to end the four-hour, 25-minute game.

The Loggers took their only lead of the contest when they sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third inning. In his first start of the summer, first baseman Sam Hojnar clubbed a 373-foot home run to right-center field, cutting the Bucks’ lead to 5-4. La Crosse then took advantage of three walks issued by two Waterloo relievers and produced three more runs to jump ahead 7-5.

The Loggers’ bullpen couldn’t hold up the lead, however. The Bucks closed the gap by scoring on a passed ball in the top of the fourth inning before plating three runs in the sixth on two hits and three walks to regain the lead.

La Crosse had its chances to break open the game in the late innings, but the team’s six runners left on base in the final four innings proved costly. Waterloo’s Anthony Pron earned his first save of the season by slamming the door in the bottom of the tenth.

Six La Crosse pitchers combined to issue ten walks and hit three batters over ten innings. Two-way player Ace Whitehead drew the tough-luck loss, pitching the last three innings without allowing an earned run and striking out four. Whitehead started the game in left field, and he went 1-5 with a walk at the plate.

Lead-off man Jordan Donahue reached base in five of his six plate appearances and was one of three Loggers with two hits on the night. Wallace and Hojnar each tallied three RBI in the loss. Hojnar’s home run was the only extra-base hit of the game for La Crosse.

Ryan Guardino and Jake Wilhoit hit back-to-back home runs for Waterloo (10-26, 1-1 second half) in the second inning. The Bucks used seven pitchers and limited La Crosse’s lineup to seven hits.

The Loggers will begin a three-game road trip in Minnesota on Friday with a tilt against the Duluth Huskies at Wade Stadium. First pitch in Duluth is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.