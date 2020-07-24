Northwoods League: Loggers lose late lead twice to fall to Woodchucks in extras

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUSAU, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers appeared in control on three separate occasions but let two late leads slip to fall 9-8 in extras to the Wisconsin Woodchucks on the road Friday night.

The Loggers (10-13) have now dropped four of their past five games.

La Crosse struck first in the first inning when JT Thompson delivered an RBI double before later coming scored around to score on a Colin Burgess RBI groundout. After the Woodchucks (7-16) scored a run in the bottom half of the inning, the Loggers responded with two more in the second on a Blake Klassen RBI single and a Braiden Ward RBI groundout to take a 4-1 lead.

The Loggers took a 6-1 lead in the fourth when Thompson came through again, this time with a two-run single.

But the Woodchucks would later score four in the seventh and another in the eighth to tie it at six. The Loggers would take back the lead after Ward scored on a wild pitch in ninth. Yet, Wisconsin's Nick Romano drew a two-out walk before advancing on two straight wild pitches and coming around to score on a Leighton Banjoff single to send it into extras tied at seven.