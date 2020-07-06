Northwoods League: Loggers lose third game in a row

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers lost their third game in a row, and second in as many days to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, on Monday evening.

The Loggers fell to the Rafters 6-2 on the road Sunday afternoon before dropping Monday's meeting between the two teams at Copeland Park 7-3.

As it did in Sunday's game, La Crosse (3-3) fell behind early. Wisconsin Rapids (6-0) plated two runs in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth before the Loggers got on the board.

La Crosse struck back in the bottom half of the inning with a pair of runs via a two-out, two-run home run from Blake Klassen.

But the Rafters pushed their lead to 6-2, with one run in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Loggers looked prepared to mount a comeback in the bottom of the eighth, as Luke Brown singled to lead off the inning before swiping second and scoring on an Austin Murr double in the ensuing at-bat.

But Murr was stranded as the next three La Crosse batters were retired in order.

Wisconsin Rapids pushed one more run across in the top of the ninth to bring the game to its final score.