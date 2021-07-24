 Skip to main content
Northwoods League: Loggers lose to Honkers after fast start
HONKERS 12, LOGGERS 10

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers couldn't have asked for a better start Friday night, but they expected it to lead to a much better ending.

The Loggers scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but the Rochester Honkers battled back for a 12-10 Northwoods League victory in front of 843 people at Mayo Field.

The Honkers (23-24 overall, 8-7 second half) turned in a pair of four-run innings themselves and overcame five La Crosse (19-31, 5-9) home runs to win their third game in a row.

Brandon Fields, Kevin Sim, Pablo Ruiz, TJ Manteufel and Aidan Sweatt each homered for the Loggers, who led 4-2 until the Honkers scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning. La Crosse went back ahead 7-6 with three runs in the top of the fourth, but Rochester's four-run bottom of the fourth gave it the lead for good.

Sim and Ruiz were both 3 for 5 with two runs scored and a solo home run. Manteufel was 2 for 4 with four RBI, Sweatt 2 for 5 with two RBI and Fields 1 for 5 with two RBI for the Loggers.

Ruiz, a catcher, is batting .322 after his big performance. Manteufel and Fields each hit his fourth home run of the season, and Manteufel ran his season total to 19 RBI.

