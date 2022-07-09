Northwoods League: Loggers lose to Huskies, split series

DULUTH, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers' first three batters of Saturday's Northwoods League game against the Duluth Huskies recorded hits, and La Crosse led 2-0 after a half inning at Wade Stadium.

Over the final eight innings, the Loggers' lineup mustered only two hits, and the Huskies came back to win 5-2 in Duluth. The Huskies scored runs in the first, fourth, fifth and seventh innings to overcome the early deficit and pull even with the Loggers in the second-half standings after four games.