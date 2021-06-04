Northwoods League: Loggers need to throw strikes to limit big innings, manager Brian Lewis says

The two innings had the same problem — a starting pitcher lacking control — and understandably, then, had a similar result — an early and substantial deficit for the La Crosse Loggers.
On Tuesday night at the Mankato MoonDogs, Sam Jones gave up eight runs in the bottom of the first on six hits while hitting a batter, walking three more and throwing two wild pitches.
Then on Thursday night against the Minnesota Mud Puppies, Corey Jackson allowed seven runs in the top of the first on two hits while hitting four batters and walking two.
Big innings like those are difficult to overcome, especially when they come in the first few innings and force teams to turn to the bullpen for the bulk of the game.
And while that’s the situation the Loggers have been in for half of their games in this young season, manager Brian Lewis said the solution is straightforward: throw strikes.
“It’s something where the defense can’t help you if you’re not throwing strikes,” said Lewis, whose team is 1-3 entering Friday night’s game against the Bismarck Larks at Copeland Park. “As obvious as it is to all of us who love the game, sometimes you’ve got to keep talking about it (and) get these pitchers to understand that you’re not trying to strike everybody out and pitch the ball to contact.”
That might seem like an oversimplification, but the statistics from La Crosse’s first four games support Lewis’ assessment.
In their 19-3 loss to the MoonDogs on Tuesday, the Loggers threw strikes on 50% of their pitches, including 47% from Jones. In their 12-4 loss to the Mud Puppies on Thursday, they threw strikes on 53% of their pitches, including 49% from Jackson.
Now consider the team’s other two games.
The pitching staff threw a strike 61% of the time in a 2-1 extra innings loss to Mankato to open the season, and it threw a strike 68% of the time in a 5-4 win over Minnesota on Wednesday. The starters in those games also commanded the zone better — Travis Luensmann threw strikes on 55% of his pitches, and Jacob Ferris threw strikes on 70% of his pitches.
Still, La Crosse is tied for third for most runs allowed in the Northwoods League at 37. Just two innings account for 15 of those runs, and the Loggers have allowed at least three runs in three other innings.
And, of course, eliminating such innings could help the Loggers shake off their rough start.
Lineup shuffling
Four Loggers have played at two different positions in the field so far this season, though one of those players only changed outfield spots.
Kyle Casper has played two games at center field and two games at left; Darrian Escobar-Winter has played three games at shortstop and one at third base; Parker Schmidt has played two games at left field and two games at catcher; and Zac Czerniawski has played one game at third and appeared on the mound twice.
Schmidt is primarily an outfielder but caught in high school and has filled in behind the plate for Ben Snapp, who is battling a hamstring injury. Czerniawski, who pitched scoreless ninth innings on Wednesday and Thursday, is normally a pitcher, though he has played on the infield in the past.
The switches for Casper and Escobar-Winter are fairly natural.
“You have a lot of communication with the players and try to find out, ‘OK, where are you comfortable? Where are you not? What can you do? What can’t you do?’” Lewis said.
Shuffling lineups early in the season is common for Northwoods League teams — as they wait for players to finish conference or national tournaments with their college teams — but it can still be a challenging task.
“It makes it tough sometimes to try and juggle it,” Lewis said. “But we know that within the next week or so, we’ve got a lot of reinforcements on the way, and it’ll make it a little bit easier.”
Bats lagging behind
The Loggers are near the bottom of the league in hits (25), runs (13) and batting average (.189) after four games.
Lewis said a number of factors are contributing to the slow start at the plate, including the switch from metal to wood bats and younger players getting up to speed after seeing limited playing time at their respective colleges.
“It’s kind of the same thing year to year with some of these things, and we’ve just got to work through it,” Lewis said. “We just got to keep running them out there, and they’ll pick it up.”
Ronnie Sweeny, a senior from the University of Minnesota, currently leads La Crosse in batting average (.385) and hits (five). The first baseman has a double, a home run and has driven in two runs, which is tied with second baseman Payton Eeles and Casper for a team-high.