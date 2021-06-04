Northwoods League: Loggers need to throw strikes to limit big innings, manager Brian Lewis says

The two innings had the same problem — a starting pitcher lacking control — and understandably, then, had a similar result — an early and substantial deficit for the La Crosse Loggers.

On Tuesday night at the Mankato MoonDogs, Sam Jones gave up eight runs in the bottom of the first on six hits while hitting a batter, walking three more and throwing two wild pitches.

Then on Thursday night against the Minnesota Mud Puppies, Corey Jackson allowed seven runs in the top of the first on two hits while hitting four batters and walking two.

Big innings like those are difficult to overcome, especially when they come in the first few innings and force teams to turn to the bullpen for the bulk of the game.

And while that’s the situation the Loggers have been in for half of their games in this young season, manager Brian Lewis said the solution is straightforward: throw strikes.