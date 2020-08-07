Northwoods League: Loggers offense breaks out to snap four-game skid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUSAU, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers smashed 14 hits to snap a four-game losing streak with a 15-3 victory over the Wisconsin Woodchucks Friday night.

Six La Crosse starters finished with multiple hits led by nine-hole hitter Kyson Donahue, who finished a triple shy of the cycle going 3-for-5 with four RBI. In fact, the Loggers Nos. 7-9 hitters combined to go 7-for-13 with seven runs scored and seven RBI. Preston Viltz reached base four times, finishing 3-for-5 with two RBI and a walk.

It was Ronald Sweeny that gave the Loggers (16-20) a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run in the second, kickstarting a six-run inning. The Loggers would add another run in the third on an Andrew Meggs RBI fielder's choice to take a 7-0 lead.

After the Woodchucks (10-24) scored two in the third and another in the fourth to make it 7-3, the Loggers responded with four in the sixth thanks to a bases loaded clearing two out double by Viltz. He would then score on a JT Thompson single. La Crosse would add one more in the eighth and three in the ninth to cap off the blowout.

Lucas Braun earned the win for the Loggers after allowing three runs — one earned — on just two hits with five strikeouts.

The Loggers return to Copeland Park Saturday night when they host the Green Bay Booyah at 6:05 p.m.

