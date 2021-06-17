 Skip to main content
Northwoods League: Loggers open homestand with fourth straight win
LOGGERS 7, STINGERS 1

After a day off, the La Crosse Loggers opened their four-game homestand with a 7-1 victory over the Willmar Stingers on Thursday night at Copeland Park.

Jacob Ferris pitched six scoreless innings while allowing five hits and striking out five to pick up his first win of the season and extend the Loggers' winning streak to four games.

Third baseman Aidan Sweatt was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBI to lead La Crosse (10-7) at the plate; he also brought in the team's first run in the bottom of the second.

The Loggers pushed one more across in the second and another in the third and fifth innings to go up 4-0.

The Stingers (8-9) scored their lone run in the top of the eighth inning, but La Crosse responded with three in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run home run from Sweatt.

Emmett Olson pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Loggers, while Marius Balandis kept Willmar off the board in the ninth; neither allowed a hit.

Carlo Lopiccolo allowed one run on one hit and struck out two in the eighth.

La Crosse hosts Willmar again on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

