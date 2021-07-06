Northwoods League: Loggers open second half with shutout

The La Crosse Loggers began the second half of the Northwoods League season the same way they ended the first half -- with a victory.

The Loggers opened with a six-run first inning on the way to a 10-0 victory pver the Willmar Stingers in front of 1,259 spectators at Copeland Park on Tuesday.

Second baseman Christian Dicochea was 3 for 5, first baseman Ron Sweeny and catcher Ildefonso Ruiz each drove in two runs, and Corey Jackson struck out 10 to lead a shutout pitching performance.

Jackson pitched the first six innings and walked four while allowing four hits but kept the shutout going. Tony Roca struck out two and allowed one hit over the next two innings, and Jon Rice walked one during a scoreless ninth to finish off the win.

The Loggers (15-22, 1-0) also stole seven bases with right fielder Kyle Casper swiping three of them to run his season total to eight. Dicochea stole his seventh base.

La Crosse had five hits and took advantage of one Willmar error in the bottom of the first inning. Chase Davis, Casper and Ruiz hit RBI singles in the first, and Seth Stroh drew a walk with the bases loaded.

