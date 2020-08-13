Northwoods League: Loggers pitch three hit shutout to defeat Booyah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse Loggers starter Jayson Hibbard dazzled hitters all night, throwing seven shutout innings to lead La Crosse to a 3-0 win over the Green Bay Booyah Thursday night in Green Bay.

The Loggers (19-22) entered the night with a team ERA of 5.33 but Hibbard was strong throughout. He had entered Thursday's start with having walked 11 batters in his last seven innings but the right-hander issued zero free passes this time around. He allowed just three singles while striking out eight to pick up his second win of the season.

Erik Demchuk delivered a scoreless eighth for the Loggers while Al Pesto picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth to finish off the Booyah (16-23).

The Loggers scored all three of their runs in the fifth when Christian Dicochea scored on a wild pitch before Ronald Sweeny plated two with a two-run, two-out single to take a 3-0 lead. A lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The Loggers and the Booyah square off again at 6:35 p.m. Friday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.