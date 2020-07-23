Northwoods League: Loggers pitchers Travis Weston and Mitch Lines proud to have played for Boise State

As Travis Weston took the mound for the Boise State baseball team’s season opener at Texas on Feb. 21, he didn’t feel any pressure. But he was certainly anxious for the moment ahead of him.
After all, he was throwing the first pitch for the Broncos’ program in 40 years.
“I thought it was really special for not just us, but people who had been there before and played there before in 1980,” said Weston, who is playing for the La Crosse Loggers this summer. “It was really special from them in the community.”
In 2017, Boise State decided baseball would be making its return this spring, but that return was short lived. Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short, but on July 2 the school announced it was eliminating the program, along with swimming and diving, to cope with financial challenges brought on by the virus.
Weston was with his Loggers host family when he heard the news. Mitch Lines, who started three games for the Broncos this spring, was on the Loggers’ bus in Rockford, Illinois. Both were blindsided.
“I got a text message saying, ‘Hey, check your email.’ Before I could even get to my email, I had a bunch of texts from people,” said Lines, who started for La Crosse that night in a 6-4 win over the Rivets. “... I was like, ‘How does everybody know already?’”
“We really had no idea, and that’s the disappointing part about this,” Weston added. “The athletic director, Curt Apsey, and the president, Marlene Tromp, kept the whole university and the whole community in the dark. Our head coach didn’t even know about it really beforehand.”
Weston and Lines cited the coaching staff as a reason why they joined Boise State, as well as the draw of rebuilding a program. If the shortened season was any indicator, the program was on the right trajectory.
After dropping the first three games of the season — all on the road to a ranked Texas team — the Broncos won seven of their next eight games. Even though the team was made up of mostly underclassmen, Boise State finished the shortened season 9-5 while outscoring its opponents 101 to 84.
“It was awesome. I mean, it sucked that it was only three weeks, but I think we had a really bright future,” said Weston, who went 1-2 and struck out 20 in 16 innings for the Broncos. “... You see how many guys we have transferring to Power Five schools and stuff like that, I think we could’ve easily competed in this conference (Mountain West).”
Weston, who spent a year at San Diego State and Ventura College before Boise State, has committed to transfer to Cal Poly, where he’ll join two of his Broncos teammates and be closer to his hometown of Moorpark, California. Lines plans to stay at Boise State, which is honoring athletes’ scholarships, for his final year of school before exploring the graduate transfer route.
“I’ve talked to a few schools, but nowhere that’s piqued my interest too much,” Lines said.
In the meantime, Weston and Lines are enjoying their time in La Crosse and the competition the Northwoods League brings. Lines is 1-1 on the season and has given up 10 runs — nine earned — on 13 hits in 17 innings pitched. Weston has allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out eight in eight innings pitched.
“If you make a mistake, the ball is either going over the fence or going into the gap as opposed to getting away with it,” Lines said.
“The level of play out here is just better than you’re going to find really anywhere else,” Weston added.
And the two will fondly remember their time with the Broncos, even though it didn’t last as long as they hoped it would, a fact evident by the Boise State apparel they wore before hopping on the bus for the Loggers’ current road trip.
“It’s something to kind of look back on in life and say, ‘Yeah, I was there when they tried to start up that team,’” Lines said. “It’s still something cool to think about.”
“I hope they keep saying ‘Boise State’ over the PA system when him and I come in the game,” Weston said.
