Northwoods League: Loggers pitchers Travis Weston and Mitch Lines proud to have played for Boise State

“We really had no idea, and that’s the disappointing part about this,” Weston added. “The athletic director, Curt Apsey, and the president, Marlene Tromp, kept the whole university and the whole community in the dark. Our head coach didn’t even know about it really beforehand.”

Weston and Lines cited the coaching staff as a reason why they joined Boise State, as well as the draw of rebuilding a program. If the shortened season was any indicator, the program was on the right trajectory.

After dropping the first three games of the season — all on the road to a ranked Texas team — the Broncos won seven of their next eight games. Even though the team was made up of mostly underclassmen, Boise State finished the shortened season 9-5 while outscoring its opponents 101 to 84.

“It was awesome. I mean, it sucked that it was only three weeks, but I think we had a really bright future,” said Weston, who went 1-2 and struck out 20 in 16 innings for the Broncos. “... You see how many guys we have transferring to Power Five schools and stuff like that, I think we could’ve easily competed in this conference (Mountain West).”