Northwoods League: Loggers' players showcase skills at scouting event

Eldridge Armstrong patiently waited for his moment in the spotlight at Tuesday’s Major League Dreams Showcase event.

He watched as the position players took part in batting practice and velocity testing during the day. He sat through the first game of the doubleheader that lasted nearly four hours. He lingered in the left-field bullpen for the first three innings of the second game.

Finally, when the slender right-hander stood atop the mound at Copeland Park to pitch the top of the fourth inning in front of 25 MLB scouts and scores of Loggers fans, the magnitude of the occasion hit him.

“I was really excited to pitch for the team and pitch for the Loggers,” Armstrong said. “I know I was the only (Loggers) pitcher out here, so I knew I had to do something for them and give them a little bit of a show.”

Armstrong and four other Loggers participated in the Northwoods League’s premier scouting event on Tuesday, an invite-only showcase and doubleheader featuring 89 players handpicked by major-league talent evaluators.

In his one inning of work, Armstrong’s fastball sat between 92-93 mph, and he struck out two of the five batters he faced. His lone blemish was surrendering a 355-foot solo home run to Willmar Stingers’ first baseman Will Hodo, a pop fly that was aided by a stiff breeze blowing out to left field.

“I thought I did good after waiting all day. I came back throwing pretty well,” Armstrong said. “That fly ball just kept on carrying, but that’s fine, it happens.”

Hodo was hardly the only one to go deep in the doubleheader, as ten different players hit home runs over the 18 innings of play. The pitchers had their share of success as well, combining to strike out 46 hitters in the two games.

A rising sophomore at San Diego State, Armstrong isn’t MLB draft-eligible until 2024, but throwing in front of scouts was a positive experience for the 19-year-old who has aspirations to play professionally.

“I think it can give me a boost even though I’m pretty young,” Armstrong said. “I think it can still help me get better and get my name out there.”

Loggers shortstop Jack Haley played all nine innings of the nightcap, hitting a run-scoring single in the bottom of the first inning. Third baseman Luke Leto walked and struck out in his two plate appearances while making three putouts in the field. Dylan King caught the final four innings for the visiting team in Game 2 and went 0-for-2 at the plate.

La Crosse second baseman Aidan Sweatt also played the entire second game and was involved in the highlight of the night. Sweatt stepped in against Lakeshore Chinooks’ flamethrower George Klassen in the bottom of the seventh and swung through a 102 mph first-pitch fastball, “by far” the hardest pitch he’d seen in his career.

“I was excited. You always want to face the best competition,” Sweatt said after the game. “I just told myself I was going to get my foot down, and if he throws it in there I’m going to be swinging.”

Two pitches later, Sweatt lined a 99 mph fastball right into the mitt of Stingers’ first baseman Drey Dirksen.

As the clock approached midnight in the top of the ninth, with a fraction of the 1,304 fans in attendance still in their seats, Sweatt was still lively at second base, shouting “Atta boy, way to get ahead!” to Eau Claire Express pitcher Charlie Szykowny after a first-pitch strike. For Sweatt, showcasing his intangibles on Tuesday was just as important as his exit velocity and his home-to-first sprint speed.

“I love baseball. It’s my favorite thing to do, and I wouldn’t rather do anything else in the world,” Sweatt said. “I was just having fun with it, cheering him on, and that’s all you can do.”