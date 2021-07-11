Northwoods League: Loggers rally comes up short

The La Crosse Loggers scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but they weren't enough to pull out a Northwoods League victory over the Rochester Honkers on Saturday.

The Honkers scored three times in the third inning and four more time in the fourth to build an early lead and hold on for an 8-6 victory in front of 1,991 people at Copeland Park.

La Crosse (16-25, 2-3) scored all of its runs after the fifth inning and was led by third baseman Kevin Sims, who was 2 for 5 and scored a run. Right fielder Christian Dicochea also drove in three runs and hit a two-run double in the sixth inning.

Five Loggers pitched and combined to allow eight earned runs on 13 hits and five walks. Starter Nathan Hansen (2-1) took the loss after allowing four earned runs on eight hits over three innings. Reliever Jon Rice had three of La Crosse's seven strikeouts.

