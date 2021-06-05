Northwoods League: Loggers rebounds to beat Bismarck

The La Crosse Loggers used a six-run bottom of the sixth inning to come back from an early deficit and pick up a 12-9 Northwoods League victory over Bismarck at Copeland Park on Friday.

The Loggers used four hits — highlighted by an RBI double from Viterbo University's Darrian Escobar-Winter — and turned a 4-2 deficit into an 8-4 lead on a night where four of their pitchers combined to limit Bismarck to one hit.

Jake Little, Jon Rice, Cameron Crain and Marius Balandis pitched for La Crosse (2-3) and combined on five strikeouts. Little surrendered the hit, a single in the top of the first inning.

But that group of four also combined to walk 11 batters and keeping the bases filled as the Larks scored nine runs.

Loggers center fielder Kyle Casper was 2 for 4 with three RBI as the team's top run producer. TJ Manteufel and Ben Snapp also had two hits apiece, and Snapp and Brandon Fields each had two RBI.

Crain (2-0), who recorded seven out as the team's third pitcher, picked up the victory and has yet to allow an earned run this season. Balandis was awarded his first save.

