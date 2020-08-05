Northwoods League: Loggers remain below .500 with two weeks left in the regular season

With roughly two weeks left in the regular season for the Northwoods League's Wisconsin-Illinois pod, the La Crosse Loggers remained below .500 entering Wednesday night's game at the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, which ended after the Tribune went to press.
La Crosse, which has been right at .500 five times this season, hasn't had a winning record since it won its first three games of the year and dropped its next four. The Loggers, who are in second place in the Wisconsin-Illinois pod West Division, were 15-18 heading into Wednesday after losing four of their past five games, including two in a row.
The Rafters lead the West Division at 22-9, while the Wisconsin Woodchucks trail La Crosse at 9-23.
In the East Division, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are in first at 21-12, followed by the Rockford Rivets at 14-15 and the Green Bay Booyah at 14-18.
While La Crosse continues to struggle with inconsistency on the mound — the pitching staff had allowed 5.85 runs per game going into Wednesday — there have been bright spots.
Right-hander Lucas Braun, whose 2.45 ERA is best among Loggers pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched, picked up his first win of the season in a 14-3 victory over the Woodchucks on Saturday. He allowed just one run on two hits while striking out eight in six innings.
Left-hander Travis Weston, who is listed as the probable starter for Thursday's game at the Woodchucks, has allowed just two runs and struck out 13 in 10⅓ innings over his last two outings, both of which ended in La Crosse wins.
The bullpen, too, has had strong showings — including in wins on July 25, 27 and 28 — and Jared Freilich continues to lead the team in saves (four) despite giving up two runs in the ninth to allow the Rafters come back and win Tuesday night's game 4-3.
At the plate, the Loggers have been similarly hot and cold. They have plated double-digit runs in three of their past eight games — all three wins — but they managed just one run in two of those games — both losses.
Kobe Kato, who has three home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .275, entered Wednesday with a seven-game hitting streak. JT Thompson continues to lead La Crosse in home runs (four) and RBI (31) and registered a hit in three of the past five games, including two hits in an 8-7 10-inning loss at Fond Du Lac on Friday.
Ronald Sweeny, who made his Loggers debut July 22, has quickly made an impact. The lefty has totaled 11 hits, including three home runs, and 10 RBI in 12 games.
Trey Harris, who has cooled off since a blazing start to the season, is still one of the Loggers' top run producers with three home runs and 20 RBI.
As the regular season winds down, there is still plenty of time for La Crosse to finish above .500. Although the Loggers have a total of four games left against Wisconsin Rapids and Fond du Lac, the division leaders, after Wednesday, three of those games are at Copeland Park.
La Crosse also has four games left against the Woodchucks and four against Green Bay, which has allowed the second most runs in the pod — the Woodchucks have allowed the most — while scoring the fewest.
The Loggers wrap up their road trip with a two-game series at the Woodchucks on Thursday and Friday. La Crosse then has four straight home games; it hosts Green Bay on Saturday and Sunday and Fond du Lac on Tuesday and Wednesday.
