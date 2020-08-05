Northwoods League: Loggers remain below .500 with two weeks left in the regular season

Left-hander Travis Weston, who is listed as the probable starter for Thursday's game at the Woodchucks, has allowed just two runs and struck out 13 in 10⅓ innings over his last two outings, both of which ended in La Crosse wins.

The bullpen, too, has had strong showings — including in wins on July 25, 27 and 28 — and Jared Freilich continues to lead the team in saves (four) despite giving up two runs in the ninth to allow the Rafters come back and win Tuesday night's game 4-3.

At the plate, the Loggers have been similarly hot and cold. They have plated double-digit runs in three of their past eight games — all three wins — but they managed just one run in two of those games — both losses.

Kobe Kato, who has three home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .275, entered Wednesday with a seven-game hitting streak. JT Thompson continues to lead La Crosse in home runs (four) and RBI (31) and registered a hit in three of the past five games, including two hits in an 8-7 10-inning loss at Fond Du Lac on Friday.

Ronald Sweeny, who made his Loggers debut July 22, has quickly made an impact. The lefty has totaled 11 hits, including three home runs, and 10 RBI in 12 games.