Northwoods League: Loggers roll past Waterloo in road win

The La Crosse Loggers traveled down to Waterloo, Iowa to take on the Bucks, and the road team dominated in a 12-3 victory.

Both teams were scoreless through the first three innings, but the Loggers (12-9) struck first with a three-run rally in the top of the fourth inning.

La Crosse pushed its lead to double digits in the top of the fifth, scoring seven runs to surge ahead 10-0.

Waterloo picked up its first run in the bottom of the seventh to cut it to 10-1, but La Crosse pushed the lead back to double digits with a run in the sixth for an 11-1 score.

The Loggers scored their final run in the top of the eighth. The Bucks attempted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, scoring two runs on three hits, but it was not enough to make up the 11-run gap.

Jack Haley, a sophomore infielder from Cal State-Fullerton, had the best day at the plate for the Loggers by going 3 for 4 with a walk, double, an RBI and a run scored. Luke Leto, a freshman infielder from LSU, had a strong performance as well, going 1 for 4 with a triple, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored.

Starting pitcher Connor Harrison, a sophomore from Hawaii, threw a complete game to earn the win on the mound, allowing 11 hits and no walks, striking out three and allowing three earned runs.

The victory was the eighth in a row for La Crosse, bringing the team's record three games above .500 after a 4-9 start to the year.

