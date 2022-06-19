 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LA CROSSE LOGGERS

Northwoods League: Loggers roll past Waterloo in road win

  • 0

The La Crosse Loggers traveled down to Waterloo, Iowa to take on the Bucks, and the road team dominated in a 12-3 victory. 

Both teams were scoreless through the first three innings, but the Loggers (12-9) struck first with a three-run rally in the top of the fourth inning. 

La Crosse pushed its lead to double digits in the top of the fifth, scoring seven runs to surge ahead 10-0.

Waterloo picked up its first run in the bottom of the seventh to cut it to 10-1, but La Crosse pushed the lead back to double digits with a run in the sixth for an 11-1 score. 

The Loggers scored their final run in the top of the eighth. The Bucks attempted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, scoring two runs on three hits, but it was not enough to make up the 11-run gap.

Jack Haley, a sophomore infielder from Cal State-Fullerton, had the best day at the plate for the Loggers by going 3 for 4 with a walk, double, an RBI and a run scored. Luke Leto, a freshman infielder from LSU, had a strong performance as well, going 1 for 4 with a triple, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored. 

People are also reading…

Starting pitcher Connor Harrison, a sophomore from Hawaii, threw a complete game to earn the win on the mound, allowing 11 hits and no walks, striking out three and allowing three earned runs. 

The victory was the eighth in a row for La Crosse, bringing the team's record three games above .500 after a 4-9 start to the year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Northwoods League: Loggers win

Northwoods League: Loggers win

BISMARCK, N.D. — The La Crosse Loggers got back on the winning track by shutting down Bismarck on five hits and scoring an 8-0 Northwoods Leag…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike talks about his youth camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News