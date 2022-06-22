Northwoods League: Loggers’ Sanders seeks return to Division I

Standing at 5’10’’ atop the mound at Copeland Park, Brayden Sanders doesn’t look like a prototypical college pitcher.

His career path has been anything but typical as well.

The Olive Branch, Miss. native graduated from Lewisburg High School in 2019 and enrolled at Ole Miss to play baseball in the Southeastern Conference, the pinnacle of college baseball. But after one semester in Oxford, Sanders transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community College.

“I grew up an Ole Miss fan, and Ole Miss was my dream school, but I decided it would be better for me in the long run to go somewhere I could pitch right away, and so far it’s worked out,” Sanders said.

After three seasons at Northwest Mississippi, Sanders finds himself surrounded by Division I talent once again this summer as a member of the La Crosse Loggers. While Sanders will return to junior college in the fall for one final season, he said he hopes the opportunity to pitch against some of college baseball’s best will help him return to a four-year program in 2023.

“Pitching in this league is like no other. I’ve never pitched in front of these amazing crowds and against hitters that are pretty freaking good,” Sanders said. “My goal is to not take anything for granted.”

Sanders features a fastball that averages above 90 miles per hour and three off-speed pitches, but it’s the control of those offerings that has kept him away from a Division I mound. The right-hander had the third-highest strikeout total on his junior college team this spring, but he issued the most walks, and in his first 7.2 innings with the Loggers this summer, he walked 10 batters.

“The first couple outings didn’t feel comfortable. I was coming off a season at school ball where command has been an issue,” Sanders said. “After my first few starts, I got with (Loggers pitching coach Josh) Frye, and he’s helped me a ton. Ever since then, everything feels amazing now.”

In his last two starts for La Crosse, Sanders was dominant, striking out 13 hitters over 10 innings without surrendering an earned run. The Loggers’ bats backed up their pitcher during his recent hot streak, winning both games by a combined score of 21-2.

Blaise Priester, a catcher from SEC powerhouse Louisiana State University, has caught each of Sanders outings this summer. Sanders still had to navigate around traffic on the base paths in his two most recent starts, allowing 11 hits and walking six batters, but only one unearned run scored across 10 innings of work. Priester said he credits Sanders’ mental approach for escaping sticky situations that has earned the pitcher the nickname “Bulldog.”

“Being a bulldog and having that nickname is actually a big thing for him, because whenever you get into jams, you have to be a bulldog to get out of them, and that’s what he is,” Priester said.

La Crosse first-year manager Rob Sidwell said Sanders’ work with Frye, a former Logger, on the repeatability of his delivery has allowed him to throw more strikes and stay in games longer. Sidwell echoed Sanders in saying that commanding the strike zone will key his return to the Division I level.

“He’s got SEC-type stuff, but those guys in the SEC have to throw strikes consistently,” Sidwell said. “If he does, then he’s going to be a really good pitcher at a really good program.”

Besides having Priester as his backstop, Sanders is joined by four additional players from SEC schools on the Loggers roster. Even though his collegiate career started on the mountaintop of the Division I landscape, Sanders said he’s content with landing at any four-year school that provides the right fit.

“My ultimate goal is to get somewhere where I can pitch and help a program,” Sanders said. “If that’s at an SEC school, that’s awesome, but if not, just whatever God has in plan for me.”

Andrew Polk can be reached at andrew.polk@lee.net or via Twitter @apolk17

