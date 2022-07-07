Northwoods League: Loggers score twice in 10th to beat Bucks

The La Crosse Loggers scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Waterloo Bucks 3-2 in a Northwoods League baseball game at Copeland Park on Wednesday.

La Crosse (17-18, 1-0 second half) started the second half of the season with a win and came back after allowing a run in the top of the 10th.

Jack Haley started the bottom of the 10th at second base, and Luke Leto led off with a walk. Aidan Sweatt was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Josh Stevenson doubled to right field to bring home Haley and Leto with the tying and winning runs.

Haley was 2 for 4 to lead the Loggers' six-hit attack, and the Bucks (9-24, 0-1) couldn't get much of anything going against the three-hit pitching of Mickey Thompson, Rickey Reeth and Grady Gorgen.

Gorgen (4-1) picked up the win in relief, striking out five, walking two and allowing one unearned run over three innings. Thompson started and struck out five, walked two and allowed one hit over the first five innings.

Haley and Carson Hornung also doubled for the Loggers.