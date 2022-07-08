Northwoods League: Loggers shut out Huskies in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers limited the Duluth Huskies to three hits in a 6-0 victory on Friday in a Northwoods League game at Wade Stadium.

After playing from behind throughout most of Thursday's game, La Crosse (18-19, 2-1 second half) claimed the lead in the second inning on Friday and cruised behind a strong effort from its pitching staff.

Loggers' starter Garrett Rennie blanked the Huskies in his five innings on the mound, holding Duluth to a single hit and striking out seven batters en route to his first win of the summer. Ryan Sleeper tossed a scoreless sixth inning, and Eldridge Armstrong completed the shutout with a three-inning save.

La Crosse struck first when third baseman Luke Leto powered a two-run home run over the right field fence in the top of the second. The Loggers added two more runs in the third inning, as designated hitter Carson Hornung hit a two-run double to score Jack Haley and Aidan Sweatt.

The Loggers' lineup kept it going in the fourth and fifth innings, tallying single runs in both frames. Center fielder Josh Stevenson brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth to make it 5-0. Left fielder Landon Wallace led off the fifth with a triple and came around to score on first baseman Xavier Casserilla's groundout.

Six different Loggers recorded hits, and Sweatt, Haley and catcher Blaise Priester each had two-hit nights. With the win, La Crosse snapped a three-game losing streak to Duluth.

The Loggers and Huskies (20-16, 1-2 second half) will finish the two-game series in Duluth on Saturday. First pitch at Wade Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.