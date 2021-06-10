Northwoods League: Loggers shut out Larks for road win

BISMARCK, N.D. — Cole Colleran and Nathan Hansen combined to throw a four-hitter, which helped the La Crosse Loggers earn a 4-0 road win against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday.

Colleran started on the mound and allowed three hits while striking out six in five innings. Hansen pitched in relief and allowed one hit while striking out eight in four innings.

Neither surrendered a walk, though Hansen hit one batter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse, which improved to 6-5, struck early with two runs in the top of the first.

Left fielder Michael Dixon II worked a leadoff walk and moved to second on a single by shortstop TJ Manteufel. First baseman Ronnie Sweeny then drove in Dixon with a single to right field before third baseman Kevin Sim's single to right scored Manteufel.

The Loggers added another run in the second, and designated hitter Seth Stroh drove in Sim in the third for the game's final run.

Sim finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, while Manteufel was 2 for 4.

La Crosse plays at Bismarck (6-5) again on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0