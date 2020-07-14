Northwoods League: Loggers snap 3-game skid with win over Rivets

The La Crosse Loggers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh to earn a 5-1 win over the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday night at Copeland Park.
The victory snapped a three-game skid for La Crosse, which improved to 6-8.
Matt Stinebiser got things going for the Loggers in the bottom of the sixth with a one-out double to right field. Trey Harris followed with a single, which scored Stinebiser and knotted the game at 1.
Harris then stole second before scoring on a Kyson Donahue single, which put La Crosse up 2-1. Jason Hodges walked next before being put out when Luke Brown grounded into a fielder's choice in the ensuing at-bat.
Donahue advanced to third on the fielder's choice, then scored as part of a double steal during the next at-bat to push the Loggers' lead to 3-1 heading into the seventh.
The Rivets (8-6) were sat down in order in the top half of the inning, and La Crosse added insurance runs in the bottom half.
A double by JT Thompson scored Austin Murr, who doubled to lead off the inning. After a Blake Klassen walk, Stinebiser drove in Thompson with a double of his own to put the Loggers up 5-1.
Stinebiser finished 3 for 4 at the plate with one RBI. Thompson also had multiple hits and went 2 for 4 with one RBI.
Mitch Lines, who gave up Rockford's lone run in the fourth, allowed just three hits in six innings pitched and picked up the win.
Logan Vanwey pitched two scoreless innings of relief, and Jared Freilich pitched a scoreless ninth inning for La Crosse.
The Loggers play at Wisconsin Rapids, which owns a 10-4 record and sits atop the West Division of the Wisconsin-Illinois pod, on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
