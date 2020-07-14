Northwoods League: Loggers snap 3-game skid with win over Rivets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh to earn a 5-1 win over the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday night at Copeland Park.

The victory snapped a three-game skid for La Crosse, which improved to 6-8.

Matt Stinebiser got things going for the Loggers in the bottom of the sixth with a one-out double to right field. Trey Harris followed with a single, which scored Stinebiser and knotted the game at 1.

Harris then stole second before scoring on a Kyson Donahue single, which put La Crosse up 2-1. Jason Hodges walked next before being put out when Luke Brown grounded into a fielder's choice in the ensuing at-bat.

Donahue advanced to third on the fielder's choice, then scored as part of a double steal during the next at-bat to push the Loggers' lead to 3-1 heading into the seventh.

The Rivets (8-6) were sat down in order in the top half of the inning, and La Crosse added insurance runs in the bottom half.

A double by JT Thompson scored Austin Murr, who doubled to lead off the inning. After a Blake Klassen walk, Stinebiser drove in Thompson with a double of his own to put the Loggers up 5-1.