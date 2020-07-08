Northwoods League: Loggers snap four game skid with offensive fireworks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers scored 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to snap their four game losing streak with a 17-5 win over the Green Bay Booyah in front of 631 spectators Wednesday night at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (4-4) smashed 14 hits — six of which went for extra bases with JT Thompson and Matt Stinebiser connecting on their first home runs of the year.

Thompson and Stinebriser combined to go 4-for-9 with two walks, six runs scored and seven RBI. Kobe Kato went 3-for-6 with two RBI while Austin Murr added two doubles with four runs scored.

In all, eight of the nine La Crosse starters recorded a hit.

It was Thompson that broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, kickstarting a four-run inning. The junior shortstop from Texas State once again shifted the offense into gear in the fifth when he blasted a three-run homer over the left field wall to give the Loggers an 8-2 lead. Jason Hodges then added an RBI single before Kato delivered a two-run, two-out single to cap off a six-run fifth inning.

La Crosse went on to score one more in the sixth and five more in the seventh.

Tony Roca was given the win after allowing two runs on five hits in 4⅔ innings.

The Loggers return to action on the road at the Wisconsin Woodchucks 6:35 p.m. in Wausau, Wis.

