Northwoods League: Loggers snap three-game losing streak with win over Booyah

GREEN BAY — The La Crosse Loggers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-1 win at the Green Bay Booyah on Thursday night.

The Loggers (10-12) scored the first four runs of the game while the pitching staff combined to allow just six hits.

La Crosse starting pitcher Travis Weston, who gave up one run on four hits while striking out five in 5⅓ innings, picked up the win, his first of the season. Eli Campbell and Jared Freilich pitched in relief and held the Booyah (11-11) scoreless.

The Loggers grabbed the lead early. After Braiden Ward led off the top of the first inning with a walk and stole second, Kobe Kato singled to center to drive him in.

La Crosse added another run in the third, when a sacrifice fly by JT Thompson scored Ward, and two more in the fourth, when Kato drove in two with a two-out, bases-loaded single.

The Booyah scored their only run in the bottom of the fifth before the Loggers added a run in the seventh and another in the ninth.

Kato finished 3-for-5, and Colin Burgess was 3-for-3.

La Crosse continues its road trip at the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

