Northwoods League: Loggers struggle at the plate in loss to Woodchucks

The La Crosse Loggers managed just five hits in a 7-1 loss to the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Sunday at Copeland Park.

With the loss, La Crosse dropped to 15-17 on the season. The Woodchucks improved to 9-22.

The Loggers' pitching struggled, too, and the Woodchucks got on the board first with two runs in the top of the third off La Crosse starter Mitch Lines.

Lines, who was charged with the loss and fell to 1-2 on the season, allowed two runs on three hits and walked three in four innings pitched.

The Woodchucks plated two more in the top of the fifth off Jack Mizgalski before the Loggers scored their lone run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Kobe Kato.

But La Crosse, which left 10 runners on base, totaled just one hit the rest of the game, and the Woodchucks added one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Matthew Boyer gave up one run on four hits in 1⅔ innings of relief, and Ethan Bradford gave up two runs — neither earned — on one hit in 1⅓ innings.

Erik Demchuk was the only Loggers pitcher who held the Woodchucks scoreless. The right-hander walked two but allowed no runs and no hits in one inning.

The Loggers are off Monday and return to play Tuesday at the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

