Northwoods League: Loggers stumble in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers fell behind early and failed to get their offense rolling in a 4-3 loss to the St. Cloud Rox in a Northwoods League game at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday.

La Crosse scored an unearned run in the ninth inning and had the tying run at third base with two outs, but designated hitter Sam Hojnar grounded out to end the game.

Eight of St Cloud's starting nine recorded hits, and La Crosse (19-22, 3-4 second half) left 10 runners on base, including seven in scoring position.

Designated hitter Charlie Condon set the tone for the Rox in the first inning with a two-run home run to center field against Loggers' starter Mickey Thompson.

Thompson delivered scoreless innings in the second and third, and the Loggers inched closer on right fielder Emilio Corona's sacrifice fly in the top of the second, scoring center fielder Josh Stevenson.

The Rox pulled away in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two runs on back-to-back RBI singles off of Thompson. Thompson took the loss, allowing eight hits and four earned runs across four innings.

The Loggers cut the deficit to 4-2 in the top of the sixth when shortstop Jordan Donahue brought home first baseman Xavier Casserilla with a sacrifice fly. Rox reliever Nick Hyde retired Loggers' second baseman Aidan Sweatt with two outs and two runners in scoring position to quell the rally.

La Crosse's bullpen turned in another solid performance, shutting out the Rox in the final four innings. Ryan Sleeper, Jake Gebb and Ricky Reeth combined to allow just one hit and punched out four hitters.

Stevenson and Casserilla each had two hits in the loss. The top of the Loggers' lineup struggled to produce, as the first four hitters in the batting order were a combined 1-17.

With the win, St. Cloud (32-8, 7-0 second half) stayed perfect in the second half and extended its home winning streak to seven games. Hyde earned the win, and Jonathan Martinez closed out the game with a two-inning save.

The Loggers and Rox continue their series on Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.