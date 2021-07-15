Northwoods League: Loggers' Sweeny, Davis picked for Home Run Challenge

The La Crosse Loggers will have two participants in the Northwoods League's Home Run Challenge next week.

First baseman Ronnie Sweeny and outfielder Chase Davis were selected for the event, the league announced Thursday. Sweeny had hit four home runs entering Thursday night's game against the Waterloo Bucks, while Davis had hit two.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota, one day before the league's All-Star Game.

Sweeny and Davis will join seven other players from the Great Plains Division and nine from the Great Lakes Division in the competition.

Each player will have 2 minutes, 30 seconds to hit as many home runs as possible; they will also have a 30-second timeout at their disposal. Any player who hits back-to-back home runs will be awarded an additional 30 seconds.

The division that combines to hit the most home runs wins the team title, while the player who hits the most wins the individual title.

