Northwoods League: Loggers take care of Stingers with 14 hits

WILLMAR, Iowa — The La Crosse Loggers put runners aboard consistently Monday night on the way to a 9-5 Northwoods League victory over the Willmar Stingers.

The Loggers (8-7) won their second game in a row by connecting for 14 hits, drawing nine walks and reaching safely on four Willmar errors.

Designated hitter Kyle Casper was 4 for 5 with four RBI, and center fielder Seth Stroh and left fielder Michael Dixon II were both 3 for 6 for La Crosse, which pulled away from a 5-2 game with a three-run top of the sixth inning. Shportstop TJ Manteufel was 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

Thirteen of the Loggers' 14 hits were singles with Ryan Zoborowski's leadoff double in the sixth going down as the only extra-base hit. La Crosse stranded 15 runners on base and scored four unearned runs.

Starting pitcher Travis Luensmann went five innings, struck out six and allowed two earned runs on three hits, two walks and one hit batter. He lowered his ERA to 1.84 by picking up his second win without a loss this season.

