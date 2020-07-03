Northwoods League: Loggers take out Dock Spiders to win home opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers hit their first two home runs of the season on Friday to extend an unbeaten streak to three games and win their home opener in front of 1,274 people at Copeland Park.

Left fielder Trey Harris hit a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning, and right fielder Jason Hodges tied the game with a solo shot during a two-run eighth that gave La Crosse a 7-6 Northwoods League victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Hodges led off the eighth with his home run, and Luke Brown drove in the winning run with a hard ground ball to shortstop. He was safe on an error, and the play brought home Colin Burgess, who followed Hodges' home run with a single to center.

The Dock Spiders managed to put runners on second and third with the aid of a walk, a hit batter and a wild pitch in the top of the ninth, but Kyle Amendt got the last out to finish off a two-inning relief stint that was rewarded with the victory.

Amendt retired the first two batters in the ninth before getting into trouble and finished with three strikeouts.

Burgess, the catcher, and first baseman Austin Murr each went 2-for-4 for the Loggers (3-0), who found themselves in a 6-5 deficit after Fond du Lac scored three runs in the top of the fifth. Brown stole two bases.