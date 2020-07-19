Northwoods League: Loggers three-game win streak snapped by Rafters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers struggled to find their offense on Sunday as they fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 8-3 in front of 904 people at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (9-10) — who had won four of their past five and three straight entering Sunday — managed just four hits, as they had a hard time against Rapids starter Spencer Arrighetti. The right-hander was given the win after allowing just one hit with five strikeouts in four shutout innings. He has yet to allow a run and has given up just four hits in 16 innings of work this season.

Meanwhile, the Loggers pitching staff had a hard time finding the zone, combining for 11 walks. The defense also didn't help much, committing two errors in the fourth to help the Rafters (13-6) score five runs in the inning. Ryan Walstad delivered the big blow for the Rafters with a grand slam off of Loggers reliever Erik Demchuk to make it 5-0. The Rafters would add single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh to take an 8-0 lead.

The Loggers scored three in the eighth on RBI from Jacob Blas, Tanner O'tremba and JT Thompson.

The Loggers look to bounce back against the Rapids this time on the road at 6:35 p.m. Monday.

