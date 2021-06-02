Northwoods League: Loggers use eighth-inning run to win home opener

JT Reed hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to make the La Crosse Loggers winners in their first Northwoods League home game of the season on Wednesday.

Reed's fly ball brought home Darrien Escobar-Winter to break a tie and produce a 5-4 win over the debuting Minnesota Mud Puppies in front of an announced crowd of 2,194 people at Copeland Park.

The win is La Crosse's first after opening the season with two losses at Mankato.

Escobar-Winter was hit by a pitch to lead off the eighth. He moved to second base on a Payton Eeles bunt single and third when a throw to get him as the lead runner on a Parker Schmidt bunt was off the mark.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That play loaded the bases with no out, and Reed followed a pop out to first base with the sacrifice fly to left field. Brandon Fields was called out on strikes for the final out of the eighth with two runners aboard.

Ronald Sweeny III hit a solo home run in the third inning, and Kyle Casper connected on a two-run homer in the fifth for the Loggers.