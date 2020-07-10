Northwoods League: Loggers use late rally to beat Woodchucks

WAUSAU, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers scored two runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth to earn a 6-3 win over the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Friday night and move back to .500 on the young season.
Graham Pauley got on base for La Crosse (5-5) to lead off the top of the eighth on an error by Woodchucks shortstop Myles Austin. Andrew Meggs came in to pinch run and advanced to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a Jason Hodges infield hit.
Luke Brown drove in Meggs two batters later to break a 2-2 tie, and Kobe Kato followed with a double to left field to put the Loggers up 4-2 heading into the bottom half of the inning.
Kato, who is hitting .308 on the season, leads La Crosse with 10 RBI.
The Woodchucks (2-7) responded with a run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Loggers plated two in the top of the ninth to secure the win.
Jared Freilich, the final of three pitchers La Crosse used, picked up the victory. He gave up one run on two hits and struck out three in three innings pitched. Logan Vanwey pitched two scoreless innings of relief and struck out six.
Marius Balandis started for the Loggers and gave up two runs on six hits while striking out seven in four innings pitched.
With Balandis on the mound, the Woodchucks struck first, scoring one in the bottom of the second. La Crosse responded in the top of the third, but the Woodchucks retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning.
The Loggers trailed 2-1 until a Colin Burgess RBI single in the top of the fifth scored Austin Murr and knotted the game at 2.
Burgess finished 3 for 4 and 2 RBI, and Murr was 3 for 5 with an RBI.
La Crosse plays at Fond du Lac at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!