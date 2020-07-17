Northwoods League: Loggers use two-out magic to defeat Woodchucks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers scored six two-out runs in the first three innings before holding off the Wisconsin Woodchucks 7-5 Friday night in front of 974 people at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (8-9) first got on the board when Graham Pauley drove in a run with a two-out bases loaded walk before catcher Colin Burgess ripped a double just passed the outstretch glove of Woodchucks' left fielder Pablo Ruiz, scoring two runs to make it 3-0.

The Loggers (8-9) tacked on three more two-out runs thanks to a two-run single by JT Thompson in the second and an Andrew Meggs RBI single in the third to take a 6-0 lead.

La Crosse had multiple chances to blow the game wide open, as they finished with 12 hits, nine walks and two hit by pitches — they also tallied seven steals — but they left 14 on base to leave the door open for Wisconsin (4-12).

The Woodchucks steadily chipped away a 7-1 deficit with a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. They made it 7-5 after Adam Frank led off the ninth with a home run to deep center, but Loggers reliever Jared Freilich retired the next three hitters in order to record his second save of the season.

Marius Balandis earned the win after allowing just one run on four hits with five strikeouts in five innings of work.