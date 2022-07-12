Northwoods League: Loggers walk off Honkers in bottom of ninth inning

The La Crosse Loggers overcame a three-run top of the ninth inning by Rochester to score twice in the bottom of the ninth and beat the Honkers 10-9 in a Northwoods league game at Copeland Park on Monday.

La Crosse scored both of its runs in the bottom of the ninth without the aid of a hit, tying the game when Coby Morales followed three straight walks with a sacrifice fly, and Connor Walsh ended it when he stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs and drew the fifth walk of the inning to score Landon Wallace with the winning run.

The Loggers (19-21, 3-3 second half) took advantage of 13 walks by Rochester pitching and had their three pitchers combine to strike out 10 to bring an end to a two-game losing streak.

Wallace was 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored, and left fielder Carson Hornung and shortstop Jack Haley added matching 3-for-5 performances.

Wallace hit his ninth double of the season to give La Crosse an 8-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh before the Honkers came back. Haley tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Hornung -- he pushed his team-record hitting streak to 24 games -- hit his 13th double.

La Crosse leadoff batter Aidan Sweatt walked three times and scored four runs for the Loggers.