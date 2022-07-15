Northwoods League: Loggers walk way to win over Larks with big sixth inning

The La Crosse Loggers erased an eight-run deficit by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on the way to a 10-9 Northwoods League victory over the Bismark Larks at Copeland Park on Friday.

The Loggers (22-22, 6-4 second half) found themselves in an 8-0 hole after the Larks scored three runs in the top of the sixth before putting together the big inning with the help of seven walks, a hit batter, a wild pitch, a passed ball, an error, a sacrifice fly and one single.

Ace Whitehead, Aidan Sweatt and Landon Wallace all drew walks with the bases loaded before a wild pitch and passed ball brought two more runs in. Ronald Sweeny III then hit an RBI single, and Jack Haley added a sacrifice fly to tie the score.

Wallace added another walk with the bases loaded in the seventh, and Xavier Casserilla followed it with an RBI single to give la Crosse a 10-8 lead that was enough of a cushion for the win.

The Loggers finished with six hits. Six players had a single each to contribute to the offense.

Wallace ran his season total to 21 RBI, and Halley drove in his 18th run as the team drew 16 walks, and Emilio Corona stole his third and fourth bases of the season.