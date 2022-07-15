 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LOGGERS 10, LARKS 9

Northwoods League: Loggers walk way to win over Larks with big sixth inning

  • 0

The La Crosse Loggers erased an eight-run deficit by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on the way to a 10-9 Northwoods League victory over the Bismark Larks at Copeland Park on Friday.

The Loggers (22-22, 6-4 second half) found themselves in an 8-0 hole after the Larks scored three runs in the top of the sixth before putting together the big inning with the help of seven walks, a hit batter, a wild pitch, a passed ball, an error, a sacrifice fly and one single.

Ace Whitehead, Aidan Sweatt and Landon Wallace all drew walks with the bases loaded before a wild pitch and passed ball brought two more runs in. Ronald Sweeny III then hit an RBI single, and Jack Haley added a sacrifice fly to tie the score.

Wallace added another walk with the bases loaded in the seventh, and Xavier Casserilla followed it with an RBI single to give la Crosse a 10-8 lead that was enough of a cushion for the win.

People are also reading…

The Loggers finished with six hits. Six players had a single each to contribute to the offense.

Wallace ran his season total to 21 RBI, and Halley drove in his 18th run as the team drew 16 walks, and Emilio Corona stole his third and fourth bases of the season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loggers in MLB

Loggers in MLB

MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets2004 Logger The eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young award injured his oblique in May and was on the in…

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News