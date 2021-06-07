Northwoods League: Loggers win back-to-back games for first time this season

The La Crosse Loggers swept the final two-game series of their homestand by beating the Mankato MoonDogs 4-0 on Monday at Copeland Park.

With the victory, the Loggers (4-4) have won back-to-back games for the first time this season; they beat the MoonDogs 10-9 in walk-off fashion on Sunday.

La Crosse starting pitcher Travis Luensmann pitched six scoreless innings and picked up his first win of the season while allowing six hits and striking out three.

Nathan Hansen and Cameron Crain pitched out the bullpen, and neither allowed a hit. In all, the pitching staff forced Mankato (5-3) to leave seven runners on base.

The Loggers' bats, meanwhile, got going in the bottom of the first.

Shortstop Aidan Sweatt led off with a single to right field and advanced to second on a passed ball. Sweatt then moved to third on a single by second baseman Payton Eeles before scoring on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Ronnie Sweeny.

La Crosse was scoreless until the sixth, when a single by left fielder JT Reed scored center fielder Kyle Casper and first baseman Ryland Zaborowski to extend the team's lead to 3-0.