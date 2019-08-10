The La Crosse Loggers won their third straight game on Saturday, but their run at the Great Plains East Division second-half championship came to an end.
The Loggers beat Bismarck 6-5 by scoring once in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings in front of 2,727 fans at Copeland Park. Trey Harris brought home Cody Jefferis on a fielder’s choice in the ninth to win the game, which the Larks led 5-3 after the top of the sixth inning.
La Crosse (37-34 overall, 20-15 second half) was eliminated from championship contention because Eau Claire (20-13 second half) beat Waterloo 11-6. Even if the Express lose their final game on Sunday, and the Loggers win their last game, Eau Claire finishes with the better winning percentage.
Jefferis was 4-for-5, drove in two runs and scored twice. He got things going in the ninth inning with a leadoff single before scoring the winning run.
Matt Stinebiser was 3-for-4 and scored twice, while Cole Elvis was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Elvis tied the game with an RBI double that scored Stinebiser in the bottom of the eighth.
The Loggers close out their season by hosting Bismarck at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.