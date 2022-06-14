Northwoods League: Loggers win

BISMARCK, N.D. — The La Crosse Loggers got back on the winning track by shutting down Bismarck on five hits and scoring an 8-0 Northwoods League victory on Monday.

Connor Harrison, Ricky Reeth and Zac Rice all pitched for La Crosse and combined to strike out five and walk to win the performance. Four of the hits they allowed were singles.

Shortstop Jack Haley, left fielder Carson Hornung and first baseman Xavier Casserilla all drove in two runs for the Loggers (5-9), who scored five runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Haley, Hornung, Coby Morales, Landon Wallace and Emilio Corona all had two hits for La Crosse, which had 10. Hornung, Haley, Morales and Wallace all doubled.

Harrison (1-0, 3.24 ERA) was La Crosse's starting pitcher, and he took care of the first six innings, allowing four hits and striking out four without issuing a walk.

Haley now has six RBI and Wallace five for the Loggers.

